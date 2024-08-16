Security | Another attempt to break into the water tower came to light – However, this tower belongs to the museum

Safety|The crime is already the fourth burglary aimed at water supply facilities in Pirkanmaa this summer.

Aka An attempt was made to break into the decommissioned water tower of the Locomotive Museum on the 7th-8th. July, says the police of the Interior of Finland. Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Maijastiina Tammiston according to the case is being investigated as attempted theft.

“As an attempt, because the perpetrators couldn’t get inside the tower and didn’t get anything stolen, despite the attempt.”

According to Tammisto, the perpetrators are not yet known to the police.

“At the time of the incident, there was a youth group, but their involvement in this is still under investigation. We are waiting for some kind of surveillance camera recording to become available, which could be used to identify the possible perpetrator. So there has been some kind of surveillance camera nearby, from which we have requested a recording.”

Be the first to report on the incident Over.

In Pirkanmaa there have been a total of four burglaries targeting water towers this summer: in June in Kangasa, Tesoma and Hervanta, and in July in Akaa. However, the Akaa water tower has been decommissioned.

The investigation of the burglaries in June was transferred from the Internal Finland Police to the Central Criminal Police in June. The investigation is still in its infancy.

However, investigation director Tammisto does not believe that Akaa’s case is related to the burglaries in June.

“I believe that this is its own separate case. You don’t know if these other cases are connected.”

According to the communication of the Central Criminal Police, there is currently nothing new to report about the investigation of the three previous cases. Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Jussi Luotoa could not be reached to comment on the cases.