Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Colonel Hamid Abdullah Al Sharifi, Director of the Transportation and Workshops Department of Abu Dhabi Police, crowned the Security and Ports Affairs Sector team in the first place in the Fitness and Challenge Championship, which was held at Challenge Park on Al Hudayriat Island in Abu Dhabi, as part of the shield of His Excellency the Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police for Sports Excellence for the season 2020-2021.

The fitness and challenge championship included hurdles and obstacles, the challenge of intelligence, the rise of the squid and the crawl, with the participation of 5 teams representing the police sectors, and the Special Tasks Sector won the second place, and the Criminal Security Sector won the third place. The Director of Transport and Workshops emphasized the police leadership’s keenness to support sports activities because of their importance in raising the physical and mental competence of the affiliates and motivating them to achieve distinguished results in various sports tournaments.