López Obrador shows the check for Indep for 2,000 million pesos during the morning Government of Mexico

Since the recent breakdown of the federal negotiating table (Conago) after almost two decades working as a hinge between the Government and the governors, the relationship between the central and Mexican state power is increasingly conflictive. Faced with the bewilderment of the party leaderships after Morena’s overwhelming victory, with control of both chambers, the governors have become the most active and firm opposition pole so far in Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s six-year term. The management of the pandemic opened the first cracks through which state authorities began to hammer, especially PAN, such as Chihuahaua, or independent, such as Jalisco. Federal funding is an old workhorse, but now, in the midst of a recession and between severe budget adjustments, they have increased the pressure by threatening to sue the central government if it does not release more funds.

The tension between the bunch of 10 governors – from the entire opposition spectrum, including the PRI and the PRD – who left the Conago at the beginning of September has even reached a matter as sensitive, and in principle of consensus, as public security . The governor of Chihuahua, the PAN Javier Corral, denounced this week that the secretary of the branch, Alfonso Durazo, informed him that the federal forces were withdrawing from the state coordination table. In other words, the fracture between the State Police and the National Guard was consummated.

In addition, at a time of high tension due to the water conflict. Since May, the federal government has been increasing the deployment of troops in the northern territory to protect the dams from the attempts to occupy local producers, who denounce the lack of water for their crops amid the worst drought in decades and the problems to meet the delivery of water to the other side of the border. The conflict has already left at least two dead and several injured.

The abandonment by the federal forces is an unusual measure in a context, moreover, where violence continues to break records. Chihuahua, precisely, was the third state with the highest number of violent deaths last year, more than eight a day on average, according to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). Andrés Manuel López Obrador stepped out at his morning press conference on Thursday. To justify the decision, he pointed to an alleged conspiracy attempt by Corral, one of the governors who have gained the most visibility lately and who even sounds like a possible rival for Ricardo Anaya in his imminent fight for the leadership of the PAN.

“How are we going to be dealing with matters of national interest,” López Obrador announced, “when we have the opposition from within, when they are conspiring in these meetings. All the information that was released immediately was known to the leaders of this party ”. The spokespersons of the opposition governors, the so-called Federalist Alliance (AF), responded by closing ranks with Corral and underlining that “public security cannot be held hostage, under any circumstances, to political disputes.”

While the political battlefield widens more and more, one of the classic demands of state officials continues to run in the background: the fiscal pact. The northern states, the most industrialized area of ​​the country, consider the distribution of tax revenues made by the federal state unfair, based on the principle of solidarity and distribution between rich and poor states. In the midst of the pandemic, the governors tried to put the issue on the agenda. The flame has now reignited with force. Again from the AF, which also includes the northern and rich states, they have threatened to sue the central state if it does not back down in the 5.5% cut in transfers that the federal budget project for next year sets out.

The governors’ position also includes a meeting with the Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, to propose an alternative plan to keep federal funding flowing to their states. They propose the creation of a stabilization fund with unused federal resources, part of the remnants of the Bank of Mexico and the assets for the termination of ownership. “The Stabilization Fund for the Income of the Federal Entities already exists. The problem is that if federal revenue falls due to the collapse of oil and economic activity, the capacity of this fund to compensate for the fall in federal participations is also lower ”, points out Christopher Cernichiaro, coordinator of local public finances of the Center for Economic and Budgetary Research (CIEP), which considers the creation of new instruments to redirect spending difficult because it would be necessary to enter into a stormy change of laws.

Dependence on federal resources by the States is a real problem. For this year, the total income of the entities will be around two trillion pesos. Of that total, 87% correspond to federal transfers. “Local collection in Mexico is very low compared to the rest of the neighboring countries,” says Cernichiaro. An illustrative example is the property tax, a lien on real estate. Its proportion with respect to GDP in Mexico is 0.2%. The world average is 2% and countries like Brazil or Argentina are above the average. In Mexico, an in-depth tax reform has been pending for a long time. López Obrador for the moment opts to delay it as much as possible. While from the state opposition pole they even point to the convocation of a national tax convention to review the fiscal agreement that exists in the country.