Security | American bombers flew over Finland – according to Häkkänen, it was about showing deterrence

Safety|According to the defense forces, the bombers flew to Finland from Norway. Russia said it shot down two US bombers in the Barents Sea on Sunday.

Two A US bomber and three aerial refueling planes flew in Finnish airspace on Sunday as part of training activities, says Puolustusvoimat.

Two B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers flew in the airspace. In addition, two KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft and one KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling and transport aircraft flew over Finland.

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen told the message service X about the cooperation with the strategic bombers of the United States in Finland on Sunday.

According to Häkkänen, it was about normal activities carried out in the territory of a NATO member country and showing deterrence and defense.

Russian The Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that it had dispatched fighter jets to repel two US strategic bombers that were about to cross its border over the Barents Sea.

According to the ministry, the American planes reversed their course and took off when they detected the approach of the Russian fighter jets.

Russia said that the destroyed planes were also B-52 models.

Stratofortress-bombers flew to Finland from Norway, says a communication specialist of the Defense Forces Henrik Gahmberg For Helsingin Sanomat. Air refueling machines came from Poland.

Gahmberg did not comment on whether the planes reported by Russia were the same ones that were in Finnish airspace on Sunday.

“I’m not going to comment on the Russians’ claims,” ​​Gahmberg said.

Two B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers flew in the airspace. Pictured is a B-52 Stratofortress in 2020 over Afghanistan.

Air refueling machines the route was visible over Finland Flightradar24 on the site. The planes flew from the southern coast of Finland to Lapland, where they turned back towards the south and left over Finland.

The aerial refueling planes flew close to each other for much of the journey.

The US Air Force has used both types of aircraft for aerial refueling of other aircraft.

Refueling Machines arrived over mainland Finland a little before nine on Sunday morning from Helsinki. After that, the planes continued towards the north. They passed Oulu around 9:40 a.m. Finnish time.

Three American planes flew in front of Oulu at around 9.40 am.

After that, the planes continued towards Lapland until they turned back in the area between Lemmenjoki National Park and Urho Kekkonen National Park near Saariselkä at around 10:20.

The planes then flew towards the south. The planes separated from the formation a little before eleven in the Kajaani region. In the end, the Stratotankers left over mainland Finland in the Pori region, while the Pegasus left via Helsinki.

The route of the B-52 Stratofortress bombers was not visible on Flightradar24. According to Gahmberg, the bombers probably took the same route as the aerial refueling planes.

Correction 7/21/2024 at 1:34 p.m.: Contrary to what was written earlier in the article, HS was not told about the bombers flying from Norway to Finland by the Ministry of Defense, but by the Defense Forces.