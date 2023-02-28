Flights suspended at the St. Petersburg airport: the alarm went off in the city after the news spread by some Russian media of the sighting of an unidentified flying object in the skies, for which several fighters immediately took off to shoot it down.

At least five domestic flights that took off from Moscow and headed for St. Petersburg – the trajectories show on the Flight Radar monitoring site – have turned back. According to Reuters, the authorities have not explained the decision to stop the flights.

According to the first reconstructions, cited by Tass, the “mysterious” object could be a drone. The alarm was issued for a radius of 200 kilometers and remained active for an hour, until 11.20 in Italy.

“We inform you of the introduction of a temporary airspace restriction until 10:20 UTC (+3 hours Moscow time) in the area surrounding Pulkovo airport within a radius of 200 km, at all altitudes. We ask you to use alternative flight routes and make sure you have sufficient fuel reserves. The reasons for the flight cancellations will be communicated later”, is the message quoted by the Russian media.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin was “fully informed” of what happened.