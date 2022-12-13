The authorities fear riots, given the presence of French and other Moroccan and Maghreb fans, who may enter into a confrontation with each other.

The street, which includes luxury shops as well as cafes and restaurants, was not spared acts of vandalism and arson during political and social protests in France.

The France Bleu radio network quoted the municipality of the eighth arrondissement in the capital, Paris, as saying that the street will be closed on Wednesday evening, as a precaution.

The decisive football match will take place between the national teams of Morocco and France, on Wednesday, at eight o’clock in the evening, Paris time.

It is expected that two thousand policemen will take to the streets of the French capital, on Wednesday evening, in order to contain any riots that may break out because of the World Cup match.

The French authorities took 1,200 police officers to the streets during the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal, which ended with the Atlas Lions winning 1-0.

On the evening of the same day, the French national team had played against England and beat it with two goals to one, in an exciting match.