Victoria City.- This morning, armed men shot security agents while they were conducting surveillance patrols on the Victoria-Matamoros highway in Tamaulipas.

The state security spokesman reported that the attack occurred at around 8:30 a.m. today, at kilometer 63 of the road.

Without giving details about the corporation or institution to which the attacked elements belong, he said that after repelling the aggression, a van was seized, which was made available to the corresponding corporations. The Spokesperson also indicated that surveillance work continues in the area, following the security incident.