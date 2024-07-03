Security | A series of water plant burglaries torments Finland – Pälkäne ended up closing its water tower to visitors

Safety|The water tower tours are over in Pälkäne this summer.

In Pirkanmaa The water tower in Pälkänee is closed to visitors for the rest of the summer. The mayor of Pälkäne Pauliina Pikka says that the decision to close was made on Tuesday due to acts of vandalism targeting the water supply.

He says that keeping the water tower open to visitors would be a risk in this situation.

He was the first to tell about the closure of the water tower Sydän-Häme newspaper.

Water tower had time to be open to summer visitors for two weeks on weekdays. It was possible to move to and from the upper platform of the water tower without supervision.

The observation deck of the water tower is a popular hiking destination, from where you can admire the scenery of the area. Pikka says that, at least so far, the municipality has received no feedback on the issue.