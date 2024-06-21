Security | A Russian passenger plane appeared over Finland on the online map – this is probably why it happened

Safety|The Russian passenger plane seemed to have flown a long distance in Finnish airspace, according to the Flightradar24 service. The service often displays incorrect information.

Russian the passenger plane seemed to have flown a long distance over Finland on Friday morning, according to the Flightradar24 service. It was possibly an error in the service.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane on its way from Moscow to Murmansk seemed to have entered Finnish airspace and continued through the country. The plane seemed to have flown near Savonlinna about a quarter past nine in the morning.

After that, the plane seemed to have flown near Kuopio at around ten thirty, and then moved towards Oulu. Around nine in the morning, the plane turned in the Flightradar service a little before Oulu, and started flying towards Murmansk.

In the end, the plane seemed to leave Finnish airspace near Sallatunturi at half past eleven in the morning.

The passenger plane seemed to be turning in the direction of Oulu towards Murmansk.

But why was the Russian passenger plane visible in Finnish airspace for such a long time?

Flight routes like this in the Flightradar24 service are typically caused by two different reasons, says the director of strategy and communications at Fintraffic, which provides air navigation services Mikko Saariaho For Helsingin Sanomat.

“It’s typically either an error visible on Flightradar or the weather conditions,” says Saariaho.

Weather conditions can be related to, for example, thunderstorms. For example at the end of May Two Russian passenger planes flew through Finnish airspace because they had to dodge thunder clouds.

According to Saariaho, Flightradar has a lot of errors, and incorrect flight information regularly appears in the service. However, Saariaho did not comment on whether the sighting of the plane on its way to Murmansk over Finland was due to a Flightradar error or weather conditions.

“Border authorities will comment, if necessary, if aircraft that do not belong here fly in Finnish airspace,” Saariaho wrote in a text message to a Helsingin Sanomat reporter.