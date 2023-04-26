A value protection vehicle of the company Servicio PanAmericano was stripped to the custodians and later assaulted, to later be abandoned in the streets of the Olivares neighborhood of the city of Hermosillo, Sonora.

According to the first reports, the events occurred on Monday afternoon while the vehicle was on with one of the open doors in the parking lot of a convenience store, Located on José María Mendoza and Guillermo Arreola streets in the Olivares neighborhood.

The two suspected assailants They took advantage of the situation to take the unit and without the authorities having confirmed it, it has yet emerged that they are close nine million pesos which the truck is presumed to contain, after having collected cash from various businesses.

According to witnesses to the events, two individuals with the help of a metal bar forced the back door open and once they took the cash, they fled to the east on Manuel M. Diéguez street.