staff of the securities transfer company cometra shot down a man that, along with an accomplice, the attacked inside a convenience store from the city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, with the alleged intention of assaulting them.

The situation arose on Tarahumara avenue in the Lauro del Villar neighborhoodwhen the elements of the securities company were in the trade and the couple came with the intention of steal on the spot.

However, upon seeing the Cometra staff their plans changed and apparently they intended raid The Money Truck, for which they attacked them, one was hit on the head with a hammer and the other victim was wounded in the face with a knife.