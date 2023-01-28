The International Atomic Energy Agency is warning of the consequences of a nuclear radiation leak at the station for one reason or another.

The agency once again sounded the alarm and confirmed the occurrence of powerful explosions in the area surrounding the station.

According to Russian media, the IAEA experts present at the Zaporizhia station reported that powerful explosions occurred outside the facility, indicating hostilities near the facility located on the front line of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Moscow, which has controlled the plant since the fourth of last March, confirms its commitment to maintaining the security of the nuclear facility, while expressing its permanent readiness to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency experts deployed at the Zaporizhia plant since last September to monitor the conditions there.

Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant