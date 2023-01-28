The International Atomic Energy Agency is warning of the consequences of a nuclear radiation leak at the station for one reason or another.
The agency once again sounded the alarm and confirmed the occurrence of powerful explosions in the area surrounding the station.
According to Russian media, the IAEA experts present at the Zaporizhia station reported that powerful explosions occurred outside the facility, indicating hostilities near the facility located on the front line of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Moscow, which has controlled the plant since the fourth of last March, confirms its commitment to maintaining the security of the nuclear facility, while expressing its permanent readiness to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency experts deployed at the Zaporizhia plant since last September to monitor the conditions there.
Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant
- The station is located on the edge of the city of Energodar in southeastern Ukraine.
- The station has been designed since the times of the former Soviet Union and its construction began in 1980.
- The plant contains 6 reactors called “hydro-hydro capacity VVER-1000 V-320” reactors.
- The reactors are cooled with water and their neutrons are also calmed down with water. They operate with uranium-235, which has an estimated half-life of more than 700 million years.
- Its sixth reactor was brought online in 1995.
- It is the largest in Europe and one of the 10 largest power plants in the world.
- Each of the six Zaporizhia units has a net capacity of 950 MW, or a total of 5.7 GW covering 20 percent of Ukraine’s electricity consumption.
#Securing #Zaporizhya #plant #matter #controversy #Russia #IAEA
Leave a Reply