It is difficult for companies to cut costs

The situation looks like this: In the industry, material costs make up around half of the total costs – but the other half of the costs are fixed in the short term. And in a situation like this there is hardly any room for price increases for products. If you as an entrepreneur are confronted with a drop in sales of, for example, 20 percent, then this has a significant impact on your financial stability. Many companies have strengthened their equity ratio in recent years – but no one can easily take such a downturn. The state support programs and the reluctance of the collective bargaining parties are good, but structural cost reductions are unlikely to be inevitable. Short-time work, lower material costs and tighter payment management are not enough.

“The innovation leadership of the metal and electrical industry is their raison d’etre.” Oliver Herweg, Roland Berger management consultancy

Are important investments also being postponed?

Many companies should now be careful with investments, but: Innovation leadership is the reason for the existence of the industry in Germany! That is why companies have to manage the balancing act of reducing costs and still driving innovations.

What else can companies do?

At least since the financial crisis in 2009, companies have been very crisis-tested. Using short-time work, renegotiating material prices, all of these instruments are in place. These measures have so far been able to largely protect the permanent workforce. It is more about the question: What else is required? In the long run, job cuts will probably not always be avoided.

Can you give us at least one reason to be confident?

There are also companies that have reserves despite the crisis. You can now expand your range of services in a targeted manner, for example through takeovers or partnerships. Fortunately, some M + E areas are also less severely affected, such as the IT industry or medical technology.