The maritime sector contributed to the Events Security Committee in Dubai, in securing nine maritime sites and 14 events during the New Year’s 2024 celebrations, by running 16 maritime security patrols that included 176 individuals and divers from the specialized teams in the maritime rescue and maritime security departments, in addition to the participation of 14 partner boats. Strategists in the events insurance committee.

The head of the maritime sector in the Dubai Events Insurance Committee, Brigadier General Hamouda Al Ameri, confirmed that the sector prepared at the sites 48 hours before the start of the New Year’s celebrations, based on the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, in order to produce the global event in the best possible way. This reflects the ability of the Emirate of Dubai to organize the largest events, and achieve high readiness and speed of response to any emergency reports.