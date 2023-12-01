The political unrest surrounding the elections and the war in the Middle East have drastically increased the number of people in need of security. They are faced with a ‘disguised house arrest’ because there is a major shortage of security guards who can protect them outside the door. “It is impossible to train against all these developments, the coarsening of society,” says lawyer Peter Schouten, who is heavily protected.

#Secure #VIPs #allowed #periods #due #lack #security #guards