The Secuoya Group has presented the main projects of Secuoya Studios, the great factory of fiction, ‘unscripted’ and cinema content in Spanish for the main platforms, producers and operators in the United States, Latin America and Spain. Specifically, the studio, chaired by the former United States ambassador to Spain, James Costos, is already working on fourteen productions, including the serial adaptation of ‘El Zorro’, the mythical character created by Johnston McCulley, together with renowned producers internationals like Andy Kaplan, John Gertz and Jesús Torres.

In addition, he is preparing the Spanish-language version of Lesley Gill’s’ The School of the Americas’, and also a project on Christopher Columbus’ first voyage.

Secuoya Studios is also immersed in the adaptation of the series of books by Galician writer Domingo Villar about the curator Leo Caldas and the announced ‘La mala leche’, based on the comic by screenwriter Henar Álvarez.

In the co-productions area, in addition to ‘La Isla’ with Tiki Pictures, there is an original project with Morena Films, directed by Javier Ruiz Caldera and created by Carmen Fernández Villalba and Carlos Portela, and a horror series starring Álvaro Morte. A youth fiction in co-production with Argentina and Italy, and a comedy about the universe of women’s football with scriptwriters and directors Teresa Bellón and César F. Calvillo are already in development.

Regarding ‘unscripted’ content, the studio is committed to a new adventurous reality show for an international platform, new formats with figures such as Carlos Saura and José Andrés for the national market, and, in the cinema division, five films (‘El Test’ , ‘Heroines of the neighborhood’, ‘Everyone does it’, ‘Solos’ and the adaptation of ‘Colored boots for rainy days’), in pre-production and filming in 2021. All this, according to the company, in « an ambitious business plan with the aim of participating in the production of 35 projects with an annual budget of 125 million, figures that will be achieved in the coming years ”.