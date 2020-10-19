“Self-censorship phenomena” are already present in schools, warns Rémy Sirvent, secularist referent within the teachers’ union UNSA. He calls, like Renaud Rochette, training and research manager at the European Institute for Religious Studies, to better prepare teachers.

Rémy Sirvent, school teacher and secularist referent within the teachers’ union UNSA, recalled Monday, October 19 on franceinfo that he “no [eu] awkwardness “ from Samuel Paty, beheaded in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine last Friday. The history teacher had shown students caricatures of Charlie hebdo.

“It is absolutely necessary that these subjects are not relegated to the house or to the entourage”, maintained Remy Sirvent. For the teacher, these subjects must be treated at school, “it’s his honor, it’s his role”. “We must clear spaces so that the children can express themselves on this, and have a Republican response from the teacher”, added Remy Sirvent.

Samuel Paty’s death occurred the day before the start of the All Saints holiday. In September, “if the subject is essential, we must talk about it”, has developed the secularist referent who calls on his colleagues not to evacuate students’ questions. “You have to ask the students what they understood, what they retained. We still have positive testimonies from our students who, in their vast majority, understood what was going on”, continued the teacher.

Rémy Sirvent recognizes that freedom of expression and secularism are subjects treated by teachers with extreme caution. “We spotted, in a survey we conducted in 2018, that self-censorship phenomena were present in schools and establishments in relation to these subjects”. According to him, this is to be seen in relation to the training of teachers in the principle of insufficient secularism, “since 74% of us said they did not benefit from initial training in the principle of secularism and 94% did not receive continuing training”.

The school teacher recalled on franceinfo the difference between belief and knowledge, with a quote from Jules Ferry which distinguished these “two areas too long confused, that of beliefs which are personal, free and variable, and that of knowledge which is common and essential to all”, before reaffirming the importance of “pedagogical freedom”.

Renaud Rochette, training and research manager at the European Institute for Religious Studies, also calls on franceinfo to “compulsory training in all INSPEs [Instituts national supérieur du professorat et de l’éducation]“. Today, he explains, each INSPE has a freedom in the program, and not all approach the question of secularism in the same way.

Renaud Rochette, who works in one of these teacher training centers and has already taught in secondary school in history-geography, say they have “three times three hours”, over the two-year course. “And still we are lucky because this INSPE there calls on us, there are all those who manage internally, or decide that the subject goes without saying”. “It would be wrong to say that teachers are completely untrained, he said, when they enter the profession, we explain to them what secularism is, as a duty of neutrality as a teacher. But it is true that how to convey it, how to explain it to students, that is where it becomes difficult “.

For moral and civic education courses with students, Renaud Rochette indicates that there is no corpus imposed on teachers. “There are a number of tips, textbooks may exist. What is often important in this kind of somewhat sensitive subjects is the relationship of trust that one establishes with his students, to know how far we can go, how far we cannot go “, continues the former professor.

Difficult times with students, Renaud Rochette himself experienced in class: “All at one time when another we have witnessed, directly or indirectly, extremely serious facts. I have a colleague who has been threatened. I have had small threats, nothing serious, there are always moments. of tensions “.

The head of training and research at the European Institute of Religious Studies wants to retain a sentence from a future cross-teacher in training:

We cannot give up fighting against obscurantism. Renaud Rochette, training manager, quoting one of his studentson franceinfo

“There is a lot of courage on the part of my colleagues, who sometimes will choose a little roundabout ways to approach the subject, but who often do it head-on, we see it risking their lives”, he greets.