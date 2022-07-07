This Wednesday, February 15, the head of the Ministry of Tourism (sectur), Miguel Torruco, reported that in the period January-December 2022, the arrival of two thousand 666 cruise ships was registered.

Torruco said that the arrival of cruise ship excursionists to Mexico, during 2022, represented an income in foreign currency of 542.7 million dollars, and the average expense was 76.7 dollars, exceeding by 8.2% that registered in 2021 of 70.9 dollars.

The ports that received the most passengers were: Cozumel and Mahahual, in Quintana Roo; Ensenada, Baja California; Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur; Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco; and Mazatlan, Sinaloa; which represented 94.6% of the total number of passengers.

He highlighted that only last year, Cozumel, Quintana Roo, registered 1,114 arrivals, and 2,938,153 passengers; Mahahual, Quintana Roo, had 462 arrivals, with 1,229,864 cruise passengers.

While in the same period, but in Ensenada, Baja California, 323 cruise ships arrived, in which 744,221 passengers arrived; and in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California, 227 vessels arrived with a total of 540,773 passengers.

Regarding arrivals to Puerto Vallarta, in Jalisco, he said that there were 184 cruise ships and 458,319 passengers, while in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, 141 arrivals and 399,926 cruise passengers were reported.

Finally, the official assured that these results are thanks to the policy implemented since the beginning of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which focused on attracting more foreign currency from international visitors and higher per capita spending.