Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

Officials of religious sects affirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, is a role model in tolerance, love, coexistence, acceptance of the other and the search for commonalities among humans, pointing to His Highness’ efforts at the national, regional and global levels. In statements to Al-Ittihad, they said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the model that the world needs at the present time to get out of the challenges, difficulties and intractable problems, because the world is in dire need of love and belief in coexistence.”

They pointed out the keenness of the wise leadership of the UAE on a permanent basis to consolidate the values ​​of tolerance to become an approach rooted in the Emirati identity, and a national priority based on its firm conviction of the importance of tolerance as a fundamental pillar of a civilized society and a sustainable future.

At the outset, Father Tanios Geagea, priest of the Arab and French Catholic community in Dubai, said: “We are proud of our presence in a country built on tolerance since its inception 50 years ago. The founders of the UAE provided a model of cooperation, and we are now reaping its fruits, both citizens, residents and even visitors to the country.”

He added: “fraternity and pluralism in the Emirates is a prominent landmark, so it is the place where we feel safe and peaceful, and we see a dream that others wish to live and live in, and what the UAE has achieved is a cumulative work of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him.” A prominent role in it.”

He referred to the UAE’s sponsorship of the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and his signing of the Human Fraternity Agreement with the Grand Imam, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, stressing that only the UAE is able to bring together these two symbols of the Islamic and Christian Catholic world, to sign them a historical document of this importance.

Geagea pointed to the great role played by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the past years in perpetuating coexistence and acceptance of the other, describing His Highness as “the model that the world needs now.”

Spirit of tolerance

For his part, Reverend Bishoy Fakhri, a priest at the Anba Antonios Cathedral in Abu Dhabi, stressed that the spirit of tolerance fluttered and prevailed in the Emirates over the years, thanks to its wise leadership, noting that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, A prime example in the search for commonalities among humans.

He said: “We enjoy the tolerance that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan owes to us, and he is the shadow of Zayed’s goodness in all aspects, foremost of which is tolerance and love for others, which made the tree of tolerance bear fruit for the common good that prevails in the entire UAE society.”

His Highness described the head of state as “the widening heart of all sects, which accommodates the love of all”, which made everyone feel emotional stability, harmony and harmony in that society, despite the great diversity of nationalities, cultures and ideas from which the residents of the state came.

Fakhri stressed that the value system in the UAE is based on coexistence, openness, and the consolidation of human brotherhood as a basic guarantee for the stability of society. Under the care and attention of our wise leadership, the UAE today has become a home of love, peace and coexistence with others at the forefront and vanguard among the nations of the world.

He stated that the secret of the success of the UAE’s model of coexistence and acceptance of the other is the introduction of the principle of tolerance in all aspects of life within the framework of a number of initiatives and programs launched by our wise leadership that attaches utmost importance to the role of human values ​​in shaping the country’s march in the next fifty years, this interest in deepening the approach of tolerance He contributed to making the UAE a destination for creatives and aspirants to advance their lives and an ideal country for living and residency thanks to the harmony and harmony among all members of its society of different cultures and legacies.

decisions and actions

Dr. Hisham Youssef, Head of the Evangelical Church Center in Jebel Ali in Dubai, indicated that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, is a pioneer in planting the seeds of tolerance, love and brotherhood in the family and the state, respecting everyone with their ideas and beliefs, and applying those principles on the land Reality and translated into decisions and actions.

He stated that His Highness established a true heritage that we live and practice every day and inaugurated a global position for the UAE as the capital of the world in tolerance and the kiss of advocates and those interested in equality, equal opportunities, mercy, humanity, tolerance, respect for difference and acceptance of the other, and not only the leader in order and development.

He said: “His Highness is an example of mercy, humanity and tolerance that we see every day in our lives in this great country that we consider our second home, and in which we see freedom of worship available to all and respect and appreciation for the beliefs and ideas of everyone, which is felt by all residents of the country with their different nationalities, backgrounds, beliefs and languages. ».

He added: “Our prayers are that God protect our second country from all evil and lead its rulers to what is good for the Emirates, its people, its residents, and the entire Arab nation.”