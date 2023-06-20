Carlos Baigorri defends a change in the 1997 General Telecommunications Law, which creates “regulatory paradoxes”

With the technological advancement of the digital world, the president of Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), Carlos Baigorrisaid that the Brazilian State needs to reflect on the role of the sector in society and that telecommunications regulation has reached the “limit“.

He participated in the 3rd TelComp Symposium – Telecom, Technology and Competition for the Digital Future, performed by TelComp (Brazilian Association of Competitive Telecommunications Service Providers) in partnership with the IDP (Brazilian Institute of Teaching, Development and Research) in Brasilia this Tuesday (June 20).

The seminar will also feature a lecture by minister of the stf (Federal Supreme Court) and closure of the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, on the 1st day. In addition to the presence of industry executives and authorities.

“The regulatory context has changed in the last 25 years, but the General Law has always been quite adequate, it has always managed to adapt to these changes in the regulatory context, but today we reach a limit where we start to face literal regulatory paradoxes”declared the president of Anatel.

Baigorri said that the Brazilian State needs to make a “reflection” about the sector. He argued that the General Telecommunications Law (9,472/1977) was approved more than 25 years ago, when the country needed to bring landline telephony to Brazilians. He recalled that the product was “extremely expensive and scarce” and was bad at providing services.

“But in these 25 years, the challenges have changed”, said the president of Anatel. In 2007, the agency brought 2G internet coverage to all municipalities in the country. Now, the country is debating the evolution to 5G.

“Anatel is overcoming these challenges, but now it has arrived at a time when the challenge is on the margins of the telecommunications market”he said.

Baigorri said that, in 1997, the “thick” of the sector’s ecosystem were telecommunications networks and there were services “adjacent” It is “almost marginal”which was the provision of a value-added service.

He declared that the communications market is no longer the main one. “These value-added services have turned into other things that today are as big or even bigger than even a greater context of stricto sensu communications, and then we are talking about Google, Facebook”he declared.

Baigorri defended that the context of the sector has changed in a way “so significant” that it is necessary to reflect on the repositioning of the role of the State “with regard to addressing the current challenges of this ecosystem”he said.

“[Precisamos] Stop looking at telecommunications as a specific industry and understand telecommunications as a broader system of a digital ecosystem”, declared.

THE SEMINAR

The telecommunications sector has undergone rapid evolution with technological advances and there is a regulatory vacuum. Experts defend updating the legislation, such as the General Telecommunications Law (9,472/1977), which is from 1997. Here are the requests from the sector:

approval of a regulatory framework that may cover new products from existing ones, including the feasibility of new ventures;

discuss the creation of a public body to monitor the development of artificial intelligence;

reduce or eliminate the overlapping of norms and omissions in the rules;

advance with the PL 2,768/2022authored by Deputy João Maia (PL-RN).

The advances and challenges of the telecommunication sector will be under debate in the 3rd TelComp Symposium – Telecom, Technology and Competition for the Digital Future, performed by TelComp (Brazilian Association of Competitive Telecommunications Service Providers) in partnership with the IDP (Brazilian Institute of Teaching, Development and Research).

The 1st day of the event will take place this Tuesday (June 20), in Brasília.

The seminar will feature a lecture by minister of the stf (Federal Supreme Court) and closure by the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, on the 1st day. In addition to the presence of industry executives and authorities, such as the president from the Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), Carlos Baigorri.

There are 4 panels that will address different models of regulation, experience in other countries and digital inclusion.

Read the full day 1 schedule.

20.jun.2023 (Tuesday)

9:30 am – Opening of the event

Tomas Fuchs, CEO of Datora and president TelComp’s Board of Directors; It is

Caio Resende, coordinator Professional Master’s in Public Administration

10 am – Panel 1: “Future of the regulator in the face of the digital transformation of society”

Introduction:

Roundtable: “The challenges and the need for regulators to adapt to deal with the digital transformation”

11:00 – Explanation: TelComp’s defense of competition: the association’s historical role and current challenges

11:20 am – Keynote lecture

2 pm – Panel 2: “Regulatory reform in the world undergoing digital transformation”

3 pm – Panel 3: “Regulation (Anatel and Cade) and Competition Law in the digital ecosystem”

José Borges da Silva Neto, superintendent Anatel’s Competition;

Cristiane Albuquerque, advisor at the Special Secretariat for Government Analysis of the Civil House;

Marcela Mattiuzzo, attorney and doctoral candidate in Commercial Law at USP (University of São Paulo);

Victor Oliveira Fernandes, adviser Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense);

Moderator: Vitor Menezes, Director of Institutional Relations at League.

4:30 pm – Panel 4: “Digital inclusion and its challenges”

closure