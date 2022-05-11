Caught by surprise with the resignation of Minister Bento Albuquerque from the post, sector agents are divided on the exchange in the Ministry of Mines and Energy. On the one hand, there are those who believe that the change is a pro-market shift. On the other hand, it would signal possible government intervention.

for the president of abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers), Sergio Araújo, the fact that the new minister, Adolfo Sachsida, comes from the team of Paulo Guedes (Economy) demonstrates that an intervention in the import parity price (PPI) policy should not occur .

In the portfolio since the beginning of the government, Sachsida was secretary of Economic Policy at the Ministry of Economy.

According to Araujo, “If it were to intervene in Petrobras, President Bolsonaro would have chosen a professional from another line and not one who comes from the team of Minister Paulo Guedes, who is liberal and privatist.”.

Bento Albuquerque’s departure came 2 days after Petrobras readjusted diesel for the 3rd time this year. The increase was 8.8%, while the accumulated in 2022 reaches about 40%. Since Petrobras announced a profit of R$ 44.6 billion in the 1st quarter, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has criticized the state-owned company. He says she profits”at the expense of the people”.

For Araújo, the exchange would have been made to enable the privatization of Eletrobras. This because “the process is a bit stuck, with some resistance in Congress, with the need to do more hand-to-hand work with the TCU [Tribunal de Contas da União] and Sachsida has good transit in TCU”, he stated.

Now the president of Fefuels (National Federation of Commerce of Fuels and Lubricants), Paulo Miranda, says that the government can interfere in the PPI, withholding more the readjustments. Guedes would be committed to the re-election of President Bolsonaro.

“I think that the minister’s change is bad for the market, it scares investors, as well as this fight between the president and Petrobras”, declared.

According to Miranda, white-flag gas stations, which do not have exclusive contracts with distributors, are having difficulty buying diesel oil because of the lag in the PPI. Lower prices practiced by Petrobras in the domestic market would discourage importers, who pay the international parity value. This scenario would favor large importers, to the detriment of regional agents.

The most sensitive markets are located inland, says Miranda. “I have already received a call from Piauí, Ceará –a dealer in Ceará for 2 or 3 days without diesel oil–, here in Minas Gerais too I’ve had this complaint about small posts, white flag. This was widespread, I have already received this complaint from dealers from various parts of the country”, declared.

Miranda says, however, that there is no risk of shortages because the problem mainly affects smaller stations without an exclusive contract.

Oil and Gas

For the Executive Secretary of the abbip (Brazilian Association of Independent Oil and Gas Producers), Anabal Santos Júnior, the ministry’s policies for the exploration and production of oil in shallow waters and on land must continue. “These are state policies, not government policies.”, he stated.

“I know very little [do Adolfo Sachsida], I also think that we should have a republican bias. The changes are part of the democratic order and [devemos] give the new minister the opportunity to show the line he will follow“, he said.

Santos says that policies that affect small and medium oil and gas producers are anchored in CNPE (National Energy Policy Council) resolutions. These are the programs aimed at production on land and in shallow waters, Reate and Promar. “I think they will continue. There may be management adjustments, this has already happened, but I don’t think any disruptive measures will happen.”

electrical sector

For Rodrigo Ferreira, president of hug (Brazilian Association of Energy Traders), the change in command of the MME was welcomed by the sector, although he stressed that there were important contributions from the now ex-minister Bento Albuquerque.

Rodrigo believes that Adolfo Sachsida has the potential to reinforce the importance of the bill that opens the free energy market. The free market is a trading environment in which there is free negotiation between energy consumers and sellers.

“Making a link with this ‘reform in the ministry, I would say that PL 414 is an economic reform. The entry of the Ministry of Mines and Energy’s Special Secretary for Strategic Affairs until then gives an important signal“, said Rodrigo.

Federal deputies who follow the electricity sector made a similar assessment during a meeting of the Parliamentary Front for Competitive Brazil, this Wednesday (May 11, 2022).

“The departure of Minister Bento, who did a very good job, does not worry us much because the person who is replacing him is a person very connected to the liberal agenda, he is committed to freeing the market, reducing costs… I understand that he will want to speed up the process of the project [do mercado livre]“said federal deputy Alexis Fonteyne (Novo-SP), president of the front.

“We were very surprised by his departure today. And concern too. I am happy because the person who replaces him is also someone with whom we have a very good dialogue, which is Sachsida.“, said deputy Paulo Ganime (Novo-RJ).