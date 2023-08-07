Medinsky: sections from the 1970s to the 2000s have been completely rewritten in history textbooks

Sections from the 1970s to the 2000s have been completely rewritten in the new Russian history textbooks. This was announced at the presentation of a new history textbook by the former Minister of Culture of Russia, head of the Russian Military Historical Society Vladimir Medinsky. The event is broadcast on the TASS page in the social network “In contact with“.

Medinsky noted that in addition to the rewritten paragraphs, sections from 2014 to 2023 were added, including a chapter on a special military operation.

“The authors literally wrote with their own hand much of the last listed,” Medinsky said.

In turn, the editor of the textbook, Rector of MGIMO Anatoly Torkunov, noted that when presenting the events of our time, the authors were guided by the interpretations offered by the Russian state.

Earlier it was reported that maps with annexed regions and portraits of combatants in Ukraine will be embedded in textbooks.