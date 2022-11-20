The presidents of ten chapters of the Order of Lawyers of Brazil (OAB) came together to demand from the Federal Council of the OAB an opinion on the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), who blocked bank accounts of individuals and companies with the justification of preventing the financing of possible anti-democratic acts.

It is the most important and incisive movement of the advocacy pointing to the minister who conducts with an iron fist investigations into the chaos on highways promoted by Bolsonarist groups.

A letter was sent to the president of the OAB, Betto Simonetti, who will decide whether or not to forward the request. The group suggests that the National Commission for Constitutional Studies analyze the “legality” of Moraes’ decision and say whether there was a violation of constitutional guarantees and legal prerogatives. “Especially in relation to access to the records for the due exercise of full and contradictory defense”, says an excerpt from the document.

The sectionals narrate that they received complaints from lawyers, who accuse Moraes of making it difficult to access the volumes of the process. The consultation would only be allowed at the counter in the minister’s office, according to the reports.

The presidents of the sectionals also ask that the national leadership seek more “interlocution” with the Federal Supreme Court. “The electoral period has passed and it is the mission of the OAB to act institutionally, in close dialogue with the other members of the legal scenario, in the sense of fighting for the pacification of the country”, they say.

Similar requests had already been sent to the Federal Council by the presidents of the OAB in Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, but this is the first joint and broader initiative of the sectionals.

See the presidents of the OAB sections who sign the request:

Rodrigo Aiache (OAB-AC)

Délio Lins e Silva Júnior (OAB-DF)

Rafael Lara Martins (OAB-GO)

Sergio Leonardo (OAB-MG)

Bitto Pereira (OAB-MS)

Gisela Alves Cardoso (OAB-MT)

Fernando Ribeiro Lins (OAB-PE)

Marilena Winter (OAB-PR)

Márcio Melo Nogueira (OAB-RO)

Leonardo Lamachia (OAB-RS)