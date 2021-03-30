The section of the Kaluzhsko-Rizhskaya line of the Moscow metro from Belyaevo station to Novye Cheryomushki, which was closed in connection with the construction of the Big Circle Line (BCL), will open ahead of schedule. This was announced on Tuesday, March 30, by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin in his Twitter-account.

According to the mayor, the stations will resume their work on Wednesday, March 31 – three days earlier than originally planned.

“From tomorrow, the site will start working as usual. We will remove the road restrictions by April 1. Thanks to the builders and transport workers for their prompt work! ” – wrote Sobyanin.

The section of the orange line of the Moscow metro closed on March 20. Restrictions were introduced for the construction of the BCL tunnel and the construction of the future Vorontsovskaya station. It was expected that passengers will be able to use the stations again from 2 April.

The first section of the Big Circle Line opened on February 26, 2018. It is planned to complete its construction in full by the end of 2022. There will be 31 stations on the line. Its length will be almost 70 kilometers – thus the BCL will become the longest line of the Moscow metro.

