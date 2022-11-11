The section of the Moscow metro between Avtozavodskaya and Orekhovo will be closed for six months from November 12

A section of the Zamoskvoretskaya line of the Moscow metro between Avtozavodskaya and Orekhovo stations will be closed for six months from November 12. This is reported on website metropolitan subway.

The stations will be closed due to the complete reconstruction of the tunnel between the Tsaritsyno and Kantemirovskaya stations. It is noted that for the duration of the overlap in this area will be compensatory buses. In addition, Muscovites were offered to use alternative routes through the Lyublinsko-Dmitrovskaya, Serpukhovsko-Timiryazevskaya lines, the Moscow Central Circle, the Paveletsky direction of the railway, MCD-2, as well as use land transport and new stations of the Big Circle Line (BKL) after they open.