Governor of São Paulo declared that it was not possible to measure what was left of the highway in the points most affected by the rains

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), said this Monday (20.Feb.2023) that there is a possibility that some points on the Rio-Santos highway, on the north coast of the State, have ceased to exist. According to the governor, it is still not possible to measure the size of the damage in some parts of the highway.

“We counted more than 10 blocking points [na Rio-Santos], some of great extension, and in some points we don’t know what’s left of the highway. Because it is such a large volume of land that has been displaced and in such a large area that we even raise the hypothesis that the highway was dragged along with it, that the highway no longer exists”, said Tarcísio in an interview with journalists.

Tarcísio flew over the affected regions and also transferred his office from the state capital to the city of São Sebastião.

“We are here all day today and we will also stay as long as necessary. I transferred my office to the north coast so that we could take all the necessary measures. Our idea is to act in collaboration with the city hall, extending a hand and accompanying the work here up close and personal.”, said Tarcísio de Freitas in a statement.

The governor declared a state of public calamity on Sunday (19.Feb.2023) for the cities of Ubatuba, São Sebastião, Ilhabela, Caraguatatuba and Bertioga. He also announced the release of R$ 7 million for the Civil Defense to help victims of the rains. The release of funds will be through supplementary credit to the Fiscal Budget at the Secretariat for Government and Institutional Relations.

The governor of São Paulo also met with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Alongside the governor, elected with the support of Bolsonaro, and the mayor of São Sebastião, Felipe Augusto (PSDB), Lula said that politicians united to solve problems was something that had not been seen for some time.

After the meeting, the 3 politicians agreed that: