The reconstruction of the Kalanchevskaya – Kurskaya section of the Moscow Railway (MZhD) will be completed ahead of schedule for a year and a half. This was reported on Wednesday, March 31, by the press service of the mayor and government of Moscow.

To date, work there has been completed by 45%. On the eve, the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, examined the reconstruction of the Moscow-Kalanchevskaya – Moscow-Passenger-Kurskaya – Nizhegorodskaya (Karacharovo) MZD section.

“The day before yesterday, March 29, a new record was set – more than 575 thousand passengers used the diameters of MCD-1 and MCD-2. This is 7 thousand passengers more than the previous record, which was set a year ago – March 20, 2020 “, – quotes his words RIAMO…

According to the mayor, the success of the surface metro is ensured by a favorable tariff system, convenient routes, comfortable trains, high traffic intensity, and good service.

On the same day, Sobyanin announced that the section of the orange line of the Moscow metro Belyaevo – Novye Cheryomushki, closed due to the construction of the Big Circle Line (BCL), will open on March 31, three days earlier than planned.