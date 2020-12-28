Bengaluru: Basavaraj Bommai, a minister in the Government of Karnataka, said that this time there will be no celebration of New Year at public places i.e. public places in the state. He said that a new strain of corona virus has been found in Britain, in such a decision has been taken as a precaution. Please tell that 27 people who came to Karnataka from Britain have been found infected with Corona so far.

At the same time, Section 144 will be applicable in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru from 6 pm on 31 December till 6 am on 1 January. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant gave this information. He said that ‘no man zone’ will be created in MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indiranagar. Only those who already have coupons for pubs, bars, restaurants will be allowed here.

Section 144 CrPC to be imposed in Bengaluru from 6pm on 31st December till 6am on 1st January: Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/Ue75YFfKNG – ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

Current status of Corona in Karnataka

On Monday, 653 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Karnataka, with a total of 9,16,909 cases of infection so far in the state. According to the latest bulletin of the Health Department, after the death of eight patients of Kovid-19 in the same period, the number of people who lost their lives due to this deadly virus increased to 12,070.

On Monday, 1,178 people were discharged from the hospital after becoming infection free. With this, 8,92,273 people have become infection free. According to the bulletin, samples of 1,766 passengers from Britain to Karnataka have been tested, out of which 27 confirmed infections and 355 results are awaited. There are currently 12,547 patients undergoing treatment in the state.

At the same time, the Health Minister of Karnataka, Dr. K Sudhakar has indicated action against those who came from Britain, who have not investigated Kovid-19 and have switched off their mobile phones. The minister indicated on Monday that police action could also be taken against such people. Sudhakar said on Monday, “I request those returning from Britain to cooperate as responsible citizens.” You have to check (Kovid-19). If you did not investigate and kept the mobile phone off, it would be a crime indeed. ”

After getting summons to wife, Sanjay Raut said – He has a list of 120 BJP leaders, ED should investigate