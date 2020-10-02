Hathras: Hathras DM PK Laxkar said that prohibitory orders have been implemented in the district under section 144 of the CrPC. It will be effective till 31 October. All the borders of the district have been sealed. Police has been deployed in the entire village of the rape victim. Every road has been closed and no outsiders including the media are allowed inside the village.

Today, workers of Samajwadi Party and Congress can protest in different places throughout the state. UP Shiv Sena officials will try to visit Hathras today. The Shiv Sena delegation will try to visit the victim’s family. Shiv Sena state president Anil Singh has announced this.

Meanwhile, a video of the DM of Hathras has also surfaced in which he is talking to the family in a threatening tone. The DM is saying that the media people are today, they will not be there tomorrow. We will remain. You wish you kept changing the statement again and again.

After the videos surfaced, DMs are not coming in front of the media and are avoiding questions. Earlier, the SIT team probing the case reached to meet the victim’s family. At the same time, Seema Kushwaha, who was the advocate of Nirbhaya case, also came to meet the victim’s family, but she too was not allowed to meet the family. The SIT investigating the case has to submit its report in a week. The SIT team can inquire today in Hathras again.

Priyanka Gandhi surrounded the UP government on DM’s threat. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted that why is the UP government preventing anyone from going to the victim’s village? Hathras DM is threatening the victim’s family. Neither the media will be able to go nor will we be able to openly threaten the family of the victim. These people are persecutors.

Hathras case: Raj Thackeray asked- Why did the UP government stop those who wanted to meet the victim’s family?