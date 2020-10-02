new Delhi: Section 144 has been imposed around the India Gate in the national capital Delhi. In such a situation, it would not be permissible to hold any kind of meeting here. DCP Delhi has informed about this. Permission has to be obtained before gathering at Jantar Mantar also.

DCP Delhi said that the common people are informed that as per the order of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), a total of 100 people are allowed to gather at Jantar Mantar. For this also, permission has to be obtained from the concerned authority.

General public is informed that in view of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order (dated 03.09.2020) a total gathering up to 100 persons is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority: DCP New Delhi https://t.co/Q0P8eassPW – ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

Let us know that on Thursday, Congress workers at India Gate marched a candle light on the incident of Hathras in UP. The police took the activists into custody. Earlier on Thursday, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi were going to Hathras to meet the family of Vadra Hathras’ victim. During this, he was taken into custody by the UP police. Later abandoned.

An FIR has been registered against 203 Congress leaders, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, in the Ecotech 1 police station of UP. Cases have been registered against all the leaders for violations of 144, 188, 269, 270 IPC Act and sections 3 and 4 of the epidemic.

At the same time, Allahabad High Court on Thursday sent summons to the top officials of the state government in the case of alleged gang-rape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras district. A bench of justices Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspreet Singh of the Lucknow bench of the High Court issued summons to Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Additional Director General of Police asking everyone to appear in court on October 12 and clarify the matter. .

Hathras case: Insensitive statement of DM, told the victim’s family – keep getting who you are, if the girl dies from Corona…