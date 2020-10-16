Highlights: One and a half months in Ghaziabad and Section 144 in view of the festive season

Ban will be in Ghaziabad from October 15 to November 30

Apart from Navratri, the coming festival of Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja

Section 144 extended for protection of Korana infection

Tejesh Chauhan, Ghaziabad

Keeping in mind the upcoming festivals and children’s examinations, section 144 has been extended from 16 October to 30 November in Ghaziabad adjoining Delhi. The district administration has also taken this decision for the purpose of preventing the spread of Corona infection so that no unnecessary crowd is gathered at some place. The gathering of more than 4 people is banned.

On one hand there are festivals like Navratri, Dussehra, Karva Chauth, Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja etc. in the coming days. On the other hand, a number of guidelines have been issued by the government to prevent the spread of Kovid 19 infection. In this case the district administration does not want to leave any lapse. Therefore, keeping all these things in mind, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has issued orders to increase section 144 in the district from October 16 to November 30.

Ban on gathering of more than 4 people

Let us tell you that Section 144 was engaged in Ghaziabad keeping in mind the security and Kovid-19. Now its time has been extended keeping in mind the upcoming festivals from the District Magistrate. During this, more than four men will not be allowed to stand unnecessarily in one place. Apart from this, no one will be allowed to carry licensed weapons.