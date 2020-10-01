Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 around India Gate amid the Hathras incident and the ongoing agitation against the agricultural laws across the country. Until now the next order, no gathering or organizing will be allowed here. Apart from this, people will not be able to gather at Jantar Mantar without permission. The DCP of Delhi Police gave this information.

He said that the common people are informed that under the order of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) dated 03 September 2020, a total of 100 people are allowed to be gathered at Jantar Mantar. However, permission will also have to be obtained from the department concerned for this. Apart from this, Section 144 has been implemented in the areas around India Gate. After the implementation of section 144, no more than four people are allowed to gather at a time in a place.

General public is informed that in view of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order (dated 03.09.2020) a total gathering up to 100 persons is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority: DCP New Delhi https://t.co/Q0P8eassPW – ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

Please tell that on Wednesday, student organizations had demonstrated in other places including India Gate to demand justice for the victim of Hathras. After protest outside UP Bhavan, several student organizations and social organizations including AISA, AFI, DSU, Revolutionary Youth Organization demonstrated at India Gate. The protesting students accused the police of using force and forcibly taking into custody.

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party MPs, MLAs and corporators have announced to protest at Jantar Mantar on 2 October to protest against the act of Hathras’ Dalit woman. Cabinet Minister in Delhi Government Rajendra Pal Gautam gave this information on Thursday. Gautam said that there is a fierce anger against the BJP government in the Dalit society across the country.

Earlier on Monday, activists of Punjab Youth Congress set fire to a tractor near India Gate in protest against agricultural laws. Punjab Youth Congress President Brinder Dhillon, who carried out the incident, was taken into custody by Delhi Police on Tuesday. Earlier, six Youth Congress activists were arrested on Monday and police also seized two vehicles in this case.