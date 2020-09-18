Mumbai It has been decided to apply section 144 in the case of fast growing corona infection in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray has said that no new restrictions have been imposed in Mumbai. Aditya Thackeray has informed by tweeting that orders before August 31 have been extended and no new restrictions have been imposed.

Actually section 144 was imposed in Mumbai to prevent cases of corona infection. At the same time, amidst the increasing cases, the Mumbai Police had ordered to increase Section-144 by the end of September. In this regard, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray has tweeted and informed that Section-144 has been extended till the end of September. With this, no new restrictions have been imposed. Aditya Thackeray says that there is no need to panic from corona infection. He has appealed people not to panic.

NO need to PANIC The order issued under section 144 CrPC is only an extension of the previous order issued on 31st August.

No new restrictions have been imposed by @MumbaiPolice . Please share and don’t panic. # Section144 #Mumbai – Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 17, 2020

Let me tell you that the infection of Corona has been increasing, has crossed the figure of 51 lakhs in the country. At the same time, 83,198 infected people have died due to corona infection. So far, 40,25,079 infected patients have been cured across the country due to corona infection. At the same time, 10,09,976 infected are getting their treatment.

