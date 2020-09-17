It has been decided to implement Section 144 in Mumbai amidst the fast growing cases of Corona virus. This means a crowd cannot gather at one place. This order will remain in force till 30 September. Instructions have been given to the Mumbai Police that strict action should be taken against those who exit more than four. Actually this has been done because the corona outbreak has increased once again in the city.According to the order, the rules of section 144 will be followed as if no more than four people can roam. Apart from this, there will be action on those who roam at night due to no reason. Aditya Thackeray tweeted after the order came that there is no need to panic, Section 144 is already in force in Mumbai from August 31.

They got permission

Explain that the imposition of section 144 is prohibited on gathering of people. During this time, the police has given instructions to leave the house for very important work. Media, banking, vegetable, groceries, hospitals, telephones, internet, electricity, petrol pumps, SEBI and stock exchanges, port departments, people will be exempted for essential jobs, but other than this, there will be action if someone walks around for no good reason. .

24 thousand 619 new corona patients found in Maharashtra, 15 new cases in Dharavi

Total 4,14,377 cases in Mumbai and suburbs

There have been 2,378 new cases of infection in Mumbai, after which the total number of infected people in the city increased to 1,75,974 while the number of dead increased to 8,280. 50 people died in one day. Including Mumbai city and suburban towns, there have been 5,603 new cases in Mumbai division, after which the total number of infected people has increased to 4,14,377. So far 14,378 people have died in the area. There have been 2,141 new cases in Pune city and the total number of infected people has risen to 1,34,124 while the number of dead has risen to 3,042 after 26 more deaths.

Corona patients in Maharashtra cross 11 lakh

In Maharashtra, the figure of corona infects has crossed 11 lakh. According to statistics, the number of corona infected in the state has gone up to 11 lakh 21 thousand 221. However, out of these 7 lakh 92 thousand 832 people have been cured. But 2 lakh 97 thousand 125 patients of Corona are still active in the state.