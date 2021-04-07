A few minutes after the announcement recorded by Alberto Fernández with the new restrictions reported by the National Government in the face of the increase in coronavirus cases, different political leaders began to give their opinions and direct their criticism.

Deputy Mario Negri was one of the first. In his Twitter account he wrote: “In this second wave, the Government can not repeat mistakes 2020 with another eternal quarantine (which does not stop the advance of the virus) “

And he added that the President “must administer the unavoidable restrictions with responsibility and without overreacting“.

The head of the Together for Change interblock accompanied his message with a formula. “Let’s take care of health + the economy + education + freedoms”, he synthesized.

In radio statements, Negri insisted with a direct message to the ruling party. “I ask you not to create uncertainty and build trust, which is what was lost. That they dare to dialogue with the opposition and with whoever can contribute an idea. The pandemic goes on for a long time. You have to give clear information, “he asked.

In his message, the President had elliptically alluded to opposition by foisting on him having left “an abandoned health system” and warning them that the pandemic “cannot become a miserable political dispute.”

Another who came out at the crossroads was the radical deputy Facundo Suarez Lastra who, with irony, congratulated Alberto Fernández for asking society for greater care, but quickly upset him: “He asks that politicking be abandoned, but at once he says that they found an abandoned health system. Pride, sectarianism and lies can“.

In the midst of the criticism, the former vice-presidential candidate, Miguel Ángel Pichetto, joined, who pointed directly at Fernández and the lack of vaccines: “The President cover with new restrictions to freedoms its ineffectiveness in the vaccination plan “.

“People need to work, the Argentines have already put in a lot of effort and the government returned irresponsibility and inexperience“, Pichetto completed.

The president of the UCR, Alfredo Cornejo, left his opinion on the matter. He said that the measures put some economic activities at risk but that they are not so hard like last year.

“All this we would have avoided if we had bought enough vaccines of all the laboratories in the world, and the government says nothing, “said the deputy on Radio Miter.

“Minister Carla Vizzotti, when asked how the vaccines plan continues, did not answer because they do not know, it is not planned, that is the main point,” added the former governor of Mendoza in relation to the lack of vaccines in the country.

Juan Carlos Romero, a Peronist senator ally of JxC in the Upper House, argued citing the Constitution. “The virtual Curfew announced by the President cannot be applied until after the issuance of the State of Siege, as provided in articles 23 and 99 inc. 16 of the National Constitution and with the agreement of the Senate of the Nation.”

The national deputy of JxC, Álvaro González, attacked on Twitter: “Once again the National Government opts for the restrictions as the only measure sanitary. You cannot stop a country or stop economic activity. It is time to assume our, “he wrote, next to hashtag #LibertadConResponsabilidad.

Then he went to the bone by stating that the responsibility of the Government should be to “seriously accelerate the vaccination process, no politicking“.

For his part, also deputy Fernando Iglesias, true to his style, opted for sarcasm. The first was before the official announcements: “The second wave of human rights violations“.

Then, with the President’s official message issued, he tweeted again: “One more effort, Argentines. Just finished getting vaccinated La Cámpora, we open again “.

