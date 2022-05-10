Bangkok.- The shaman and leader of a sect that lived with corpses and gave his followers his bodily fluids, including urine and fecesto “treat” diseases has caused controversy in Thailand after being arrested.

Neverthelesswas not arrested for these eschatological practicesbut, according to judicial sources indicated to Efe, for having his home in a forest area and violating the regulations of the covid-19 pandemic.

The shaman, identified as Thawee Nanla, He was arrested last Sunday and released the following day. after the payment of a bail of 50,000 baht (about 1,446 dollars or 1,369 euros) in Chaiyaphum, a province in the northeast.

The sect was reported to the police by Jeeraphan Petchkhao, another shaman with numerous followers on the networks known as “Mor Pla” and who is dedicated to denouncing bad practices by fraudulent seers and monks who do not follow Buddhist precepts.

The daughter of a follower of Thawee came to Jeeraphan because she was worried about the strange new ideas from his mother and of the unhygienic conditions in the sect.

According to videos shared by Jeeraphan, the police found a dozen followers in the shaman’s house, who apparently they drank the bodily fluids of this from a holeand also eleven coffins with corpses.

One of the followers of the sect explained that the dead were disciples who had previously donated their bodies before passing away for the shaman to help them climb to heaven.

Bare-chested with white hair and beards like a hermitThawee, in his 70s, is seen on video gesturing in a cluttered shack surrounded by his disciples, who believe he is a god and of higher status than Buddha.

The vast majority of Thais are Buddhist, but many also they believe in other gods, mainly of Hindu originand in the spirits.

The neighbors of the sect have asked the authorities to evict them from the place.

