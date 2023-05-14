Billiard shots, leader’s head: Remi is the third Frenchman to score 2 goals at the Olimpico. Corvino already wanted him in Florence, he managed to bring him to Salento, now he is negotiating with Bordeaux to secure him
Mesdames et messieurs, the time has come for the magician Remi Oudin. As elegant as those who take the stage with a tuxedo and stick, the top hat does not hide rabbits but freestyler numbers. Dribbling, tunnels and delicate touches surround the brace that killed Sarri’s Lazio at the Olimpico.
