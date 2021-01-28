Hoda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

His story of collecting honey began more than 30 years ago with a number of hives ranging from 5 to 20 hives scattered in the mountains and trees of Ras Al Khaimah, until it reached 1,500 hives producing varying quantities of local honey. The story of the citizen Yumhur Rashid Al Habsi (49 years), to become the owner of a commercial facility that sells honey of various kinds since 1996.

Al-Habsi says: My story with “wild” honey began more than 30 years ago, when I started to earn from various locations such as mountains and trees, and started with a few cells, 5 cells, 10 cells, and 20 cells.

He stated that the quantities of production he used to reap were considered good, but he continued his journey with diligence and ambition, to own 1500 hives of “breeding bees”, before the number decreased to become at the present time 600 hives due to several reasons that affected this aspect, and he has also become a business owner. It reviews the different types of honey.

Al-Habsi said: He is working on importing bees from the Arab Republic of Egypt in the month of February, which are imported in two batches, as the months of March and April are allocated for preparation.

And reproduction. Among the most important types are “hybrids” and “Carniolians”, in the form of “frames”.

He mentioned that there are four seasons for harvesting honey, beginning with al-Ghaf, al-Ghuwaif and grass honey from February to April, the second from April with Samar honey until June, the third season of mangrove honey from May to July, and the fourth, Sidr honey from 20 October to 20 November.

He pointed out that with the end of those seasons and the preparation for other seasons, work is done to clean the previous honey remaining in the cells to prepare them for the new season, so that pure honey free from the remnants of the previous season is produced.

He mentioned that citizens prefer Samar honey a lot for the multiple benefits, as it is characterized by a delicious taste and a pleasant and healthy smell, as it is a sedative for nerves and a treatment for congestion, chest, obesity, etc., and the color of this type is red, and with the passage of time it turns black.

He added: As for Sidr honey, it comes in the beginning of the season in a light yellow color, turning with time to red, while the honey comes in yellow, and with time it crystallizes to become close to the texture of sugar. As a result of the large number of sugar it contains, which is one of the types of honey useful for patients with colon patients, and the honey of Al Ghaf and Al Ghaf that tends to be light brown, which is also crystallizing.

Regarding the quantities of production produced by Al Habsi apiaries, he says: They differ according to the abundance of nectar, indicating that in the past, the quantities of production were large with the small number of cells, compared to the current time when the number of cells that produce less quantities of honey increases, and the reason for this is that in the past the patch was Green spaces occupy large areas, but today they have decreased due to many factors, including urban sprawl.

He mentioned that 600 hives used to produce about 3000 kilograms of honey, but today the production reaches 1200 kilograms, indicating that the prices differ according to the quantity and type, as Samar honey is witnessing an increase in the value of its sale, due to its scarcity caused by the lack of brown trees. In addition to the exposure of others to unjust logging, as the price of “garsha” reaches 500 dirhams or more, while other types such as Sidr honey come at a lower price, due to the presence of Sidr honey imported from outside the country.

Al-Habsi called for interest in increasing the agricultural area, especially local trees stemming from the environment that withstand high heat and can last for longer periods, compared to others coming from outside and coming from a different environment, as local trees have many benefits, including brown trees that people feed on. Its honey is considered to be a cure for some diseases, in addition to “Al-Buram” and after it has fallen, livestock eat it, as well as Hanbal

A flower that is a remedy for an animal, and firewood is a means of heating.