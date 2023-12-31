Secrets of Mathematics | A great equation opened the greatest mysteries of the universe

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
We understand the deepest nature of the universe thanks to Albert Einstein's general theory of relativity. This extensive science article explains what we've learned about it – and what the theory entails.
Matti Mielonen HS
Musta aukko was found for the first time in the back lines of the First World War. The discoverer was a German artillery officer Karl Schwarzschild, who was a distinguished mathematician and director of the Potsdam Astronomical Observatory. He calculated the trajectories of German artillery grenades on the eastern front.
