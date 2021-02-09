Luxembourg, a founding country of the European Union, a geographic and demographic dwarf with just 600,000 inhabitants, the richest country in Europe if per capita income is taken into account, it is officially for the IMF a tax haven. With 547 times less population than the United States, Luxembourg receives practically the same amount of foreign direct investment, much more than its neighbor Germany, which exceeds 80 million inhabitants. Why? Because the money does not go to Luxembourg to the real economy but to escape, through its fiscal sinks, the inspections of the public finances of dozens of countries in the world, Latin America, Africa, Asia and Europe.

The French newspaper ‘Le Monde’ published this Monday a special entitled ‘OpenLux’, which opens the country’s economic structure to show that far from what its authorities say, Luxembourg is still a tax haven to which they go to hide their fortunes from multinationals who want to avoid paying taxes to gangsters, criminals and celebrities, sports and various celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Shakira or Tiger Woods.

Luxembourg allows you to create opaque companies that in reality they are nothing more than a postcode without activity where multinationals and great fortunes hide their assets. With the help of other newspapers, such as the Belgian ‘Le Soir’ or german ‘Süddeutsche Zeitung’, the investigation assures that with “almost four million documents related to Luxembourgish companies we can lift the veil on a country that has one company for every 4.3 inhabitants and in almost half of the cases it is impossible to find the true owners”.

The Luxembourg government published in 2019 the ‘RBE’ or “Registre des Bénéficiaires Effectifs” (Registry of Real Beneficiaries) that should serve to lift that veil of opacity. He was obliged to do so by a European directive approved in 2018. According to ‘Le Soir’, that record contained 140,164 companies as of December 31, 2020. The liberal executive Xavier Bettel was forced to publish that record as a way to shake off criticism from its European neighbors.

“Non-residents”

These data, public, allow newspapers, after more than a year of work, to identify “top-level athletes, artists, millionaires, relatives of men and women dedicated to politics and even people suspected of criminal activities.”

The data handled by these newspapers shows that nine out of ten companies registered in Luxembourg are controlled by non-residents and that one in three companies is actually a subsidiary of a larger holding company created solely as a depository to evade taxes in other countries and that only between 2018 and 2019 Luxembourg received 6,500 million euros that went directly to shell companies.

Those “shell companies” – ‘Le Monde tells us-, “without offices or employees were created by millionaires, multinationals, athletes, artists, top-level political leaders and even royal families.” All with the aim of evade taxes or hide their farms national monies earned with illicit ways.

‘Le Soir’ says that the documentation handled allows to ensure without doubts that “doubtful funds, suspected of coming from criminal activities or directly owned by persecuted criminals due to judicial investigations, they ended up concealed in Luxembourg ”. And he assures that among those millions there are property of the Italian Ndrangheta or Russian mafias.

The newspapers responsible for the investigation assure that the Luxembourg government violates in any case the European directive that forced it to create the business registry because it does not allow identifying the beneficial owners of at least half of the companies registered in the country, about 70,000.

The Luxembourg government reacted yesterday to say that it “fully respects all European and international regulations on taxation and transparency and applies all European and international measures regarding the exchange of information to combat abuse and tax evasion.”

From Brussels, the European Commission said on Monday: “These investigations are of course important information items that push to make changes and expose the cracks that the system may have ”. The former President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, was Luxembourg’s Prime Minister and Minister of Finance for more than a decade.

PB