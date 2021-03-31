S.o The fuses in the CSU have been glowing for a long time. It has been less than two weeks since Alfred Sauter resigned his party offices and his membership in the parliamentary group. As ordered, Bavarian television broadcasts the documentary “The secrets of beautiful Leo” (written and directed by Benedikt Schwarzer) as an explanatory piece Bring back the time in which Sauter’s career began – at the side of a man who today in the party would rather not have anything more to do with: Leo Wagner.

Born in Munich in 1919, he survived the six years of the World War as a radio operator, became a teacher and then headmaster in Günzburg. There he made a name for himself as a local politician and became a member of the Bundestag. At the beginning of the film, Sauter remembers that Wagner was someone who “had something to say with us outside”. Outside, in the Swabian district.

And soon afterwards in Bonn: Wagner was a close confidante of Franz Josef Strauss, from 1963 he pulls the strings as the parliamentary manager of the CSU state group in Bonn, from 1972 on he is the first parliamentary manager of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group – a key figure in the Opposition when Willy Brandt becomes Chancellor in 1969. Wagner was considered charming and convincing in appearance, a womanizer in the suit of the good family father. He married shortly before the end of the war. It takes eight years for a son to be born, followed by daughter Ruth another twelve years later. Wagner parks his wife Elfriede and their daughter in Günzburg, and he stays in Bonn for weeks. He spends the nights in Cologne’s nightlife. In the noble club “Chez nous” he celebrates with caviar, champagne and animators. Wagner hit the head up to a thousand marks in the evening, an enormous sum at the time. This lifestyle is driving him to ruin.

Why is Wagner still of interest? There is his role in contemporary history: When Rainer Barzel’s vote of no confidence in Brandt fails, it is due to two members of the Union who refuse to follow. One of them is said to have been Wagner – bought by the Stasi. The GDR influenced politics in the FRG on behalf of the Soviet Union because it wanted the continuation of Brandt’s Ostpolitik. Ultimately, this has not been proven, but the facts are overwhelming. Wagner denied the betrayal until his death in 2006.

The second reason for interest in this character is personal. Benedikt Schwarzer, born in 1987 and already decorated with various awards, is Wagner’s grandson, and as befits grandchildren, he seeks answers to the question: Was my grandfather a traitor? Schwarzer goes on research in a dark blue BMW classic car, but is otherwise very modern in a gray T-shirt, hooded jacket and horn-rimmed glasses. He asks in a soft voice, friendly but persistent.

His mother Ruth is so open to her story with the dreaded father that the film should have had therapeutic effects. When Schwarzer started shooting three years ago, companions like Wilfried Scharnagl, Egon Bahr or Theo Waigel were not ready to comment. But Schwarzer found interlocutors, for example the son of the journalist and Wagner confidante Georg Fleissmann, whom the Stasi ran as IM “Dürer”. He speaks to a former barman of the “Chez nous”, a lover of his grandfather, a pimp, a comrade in the Wehrmacht, historians, and Wagner’s driver. How the Stasi wants to have bought Wagner as IM “Löwe” for 50,000 marks is described by his commanding officer Horst Kopp.

The film takes its time and takes archive material to the Federal Republic in the middle of the Cold War. The facades of an alleged civil decency are intact – including prostitution. The fine gentlemen in “Chez nous” are all married, and they give the chauffeur money as a party donation. Wagner’s affairs do not remain hidden, the wife wants a divorce, to which her husband does not consent. The broken Elfriede Wagner begins to drink, dies of cancer. Daughter Ruth tries to take her own life, falls into a coma, survives. The contact with the father is pretty much at an end. Today she says: “I buried him long before his death.” In 1980 Wagner was on trial in Bonn for fraud; in his letter of defense he claims that Ruth is not his biological daughter. Her son picks up the scent, and the result of the research – it is not revealed here – belongs in the textbook for war children and grandchildren. So Schwarzer joins a genre that brought us outstanding contributions with Regina Schilling’s “Kulenkampffs Shoes” or Sebastian Heinzel’s “The War in Me”.

In the end, Schwarzer says he learned more about his mother than he did about his grandfather. But he gains illuminating insights into the mechanisms of politics. The system that Wagner stood for holds up. Alfred Sauter also has another say. Wagner, he says, from today’s perspective “didn’t play with open cards”, then “everything collapsed bit by bit, and then it was the end”. What a punch line.

The secrets of the beautiful Leo runs today at 10.45 p.m. on Bavarian television.