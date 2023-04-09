The leaked documents provided an assessment of the strength of Russia’s war machine, and indicated that Ukraine’s military was “in tatters,” according to the New York Times.

Spy on allies

Intelligence reports have shown that the United States is spying on the military and political leaders of Ukraine, as well as other important American allies, including Israel and South Korea.

The leaked documents have already complicated relations with allied countries, raising doubts about the ability of the United States to keep its secrets.

A senior US official described the leak as a “massive intelligence breakthrough”.

What is known about the documents and what are the repercussions that will accompany their leakage to all parts of the world?

For the pitched battle of Bakhmut, the documents focus on moments connected to the battle, including two Russian army maneuvers through fields and villages to the northwest and southwest of the city with the aim of encircling Ukrainian forces by cutting off their supply routes.

The documents described internal Ukrainian military deliberations that dealt with how to respond, as military leaders decided to deploy elite units from the Military Intelligence Agency to fend off the Russians.

The documents, which identified the acute shortage faced by the Ukrainian army, said bluntly: “On February 25, the Ukrainian forces were completely surrounded by the Russian forces in Bakhmut.”

Wagner Strike Force

The Wagner Group, known for its skills on the battlefield, remains a prominent force whose influence is not confined to Ukraine but all over the world, according to the documents.

The documents say that Wagner is actively working to thwart American interests in Africa and work in Haiti, directly under the watchful eyes of the United States, with an offer to help the beleaguered government of that country in the face of violent gangs.

According to one classified document, emissaries from Wagner secretly met with “Turkish contacts” in February, infiltrating NATO territory in search of weapons and equipment for use in Ukraine.

Mossad is in trouble

According to a report published by CNN, the leaked documents included classified information about Israel regarding its preparations to send combat weapons to Ukraine.

The leaked Pentagon documents also contained an assertion that the leadership of Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence service, encouraged citizens and its employees to participate in anti-government protests.

Senior Israeli defense officials denied the allegation.

According to the Washington Post, a leaked document described as top secret said that in February, senior leaders of the Mossad spy service called on Mossad officials and Israeli citizens to protest the proposed judicial reforms of the new Israeli government, including several explicit calls to oppose the Israeli government.

According to the newspaper, the direct interference in Israeli politics by the Mossad, an external spy agency that is prevented from delving into internal affairs, is an important discovery.

friends treason

The New York Times reported Sunday that the leaked documents contain details of private discussions between senior South Korean officials about US pressure on the Asian ally to help supply arms to Ukraine and Seoul’s policy not to do so.

The newspaper said Seoul had agreed to sell artillery shells to help the United States replenish its weapons stockpile, insisting that the “end user” should be the US military. But senior South Korean officials worried that the United States would supply them to Ukraine.

The newspaper pointed out that “the secret report was based on intelligence signals, which means that the United States is spying on one of its main allies in Asia.”

The South Korean presidential official declined to answer reporters’ questions about US spying on the country or confirm any details of the leaked documents.