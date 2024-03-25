A researcher working in a laboratory affiliated with the IFOM Institute for Molecular Oncology, led by Professor Valter Longo (56 years old) in the Italian city of Milan. Longo and his team are conducting research on aging and the genes responsible for it, its role in cancer, the secrets of longevity among residents of regions in Italy, and the best nutritional and drug interventions to prolong life. Longo believes that Italy represents a wonderful model for the study of aging, as it has one of the oldest societies in the world, including pockets of centenarians who amaze those searching for the fountain of youth. Longo, who is also a professor of gerontology and director of the Longevity Institute at the University of Southern California, has long championed the possibility of living longer and better lives through a diet that helps one stay young for as long as possible. Longo created a diet based on plants and nuts, with intermittent fasting, which he said allows cells to get rid of harmful waste and thus rejuvenate them. Last month, Longo published a new study based on clinical trials conducted on hundreds of elderly people in several Italian towns, including the town of Calabria, where his family comes from, in which he explained that fasting has a positive effect on biological age and helps avoid diseases of old age. Longo divides his time between Milan, Italy, and California, the United States, where Silicon Valley billionaires have begun to become preoccupied in recent years with how to preserve and maintain their youth forever. Articles related to wellness, youth, and diet have begun to invade the pages of newspapers, magazines, and social media platforms. Man's obsession with youth, health, and immortality is not new to human history, but the most that diet systems and innovative lifestyles can do is increase biological age by a maximum of ten, twenty, or thirty years. Other than that, they cannot prevent the deterioration of his biological and mental functions. Leading to annihilation, which is the inevitable fate of all creatures. (Image from the New York Times service)