This object cannot be called simple to operate. The microclimate inside the bath is aggressive, high temperature and humidity lead to a rapid failure of structures.

Strong body cult

The luminary of Ancient Greece – Hippocrates – prescribed many patients to visit a bath with medicinal properties. Those incredible buildings were works of art: large halls with marble steps, huge pools, beautiful mosaics, and wide seats. Luxury is luxury, and you can create your own bathhouse in a summer cottage in a more modest way, the main thing is that it soars perfectly.

Word is law

Registration of a bathhouse as real estate is possible, provided that it has a solid foundation, supporting structures and communications are connected to it, that is, it is a capital structure. It is difficult to sell a plot with “self-construction”.

Miser pays twice

A mistake can spoil the impression of the bath: its wrong location. Finding a place for a “stump”, as it was called before, is a whole art! So, for example, you should pay attention to the features of the soil of the site itself. The place should not be swampy, otherwise the wood will rot, the threshold will “float”. Make a concrete shallow strip foundation. In this case, the construction of the bath will not sag and need constant costly “lifting”. Take a closer look: which side of your site is snowing more often, what is the prevailing wind in the area – south-west, north-east? These climatic features can help you choose the ideal location. After all, I really don’t want to come in the winter and notice that the entrance is covered with snow, and if it is not cleared by the spring, the wooden steps may suffer.

It is not recommended to use materials such as sand-lime bricks, hollow stones and backfilled masonry. Saving on materials, you bring the date of the unsuccessful bath demolition closer.

Choosing a tree

The bathhouse was traditionally made from log cabins; this building material is returning to fashion. It is expensive and difficult to build such a steam room, but it is worth it. Linden, aspen, larch show themselves best of all: they are soft wood species and therefore respond well to water, do not crack when dry, and are not subject to rot.

If the bath is sheathed with wood, then remember about its properties. Thus, oak, spruce, pine and fir will give a special fragrant aroma. But with spruce species it’s not so simple. Good quality wood can give off resin. Therefore, do not cover the ceiling with them, hot drops of resin, if they come into contact with the skin, will cause burns.

Life hack. Aromatherapy lovers use oil mixed with water for steaming: 3 drops per 500 ml. The healing and valuable oils of juniper, spruce, ylang-ylang, orange and lavender are suitable.

The best brooms for a bath are considered to be oak, linden, birch. To diversify your bathing day, pay attention to cherry and currant brooms. Steamed brooms with the addition of eucalyptus, walnut, tansy, sage, lemon balm and even bamboo will amaze with their aroma.

Some mistakes

The heat goes away

This largely depends on the type of stove: it is located inside the bath or outside. With internal placement, the problem consists of insufficiently good thermal insulation of the building itself, as well as a possible imbalance in the ventilation system. Insulate the roof with a vapor barrier, mineral insulation or foil. If the oven is outside, the steam and / or hot air opening may have been depressurized.

The oven itself can also fail, then it heats up quickly, but does not hold heat. To fix this, cover it with stone or brick. And when choosing a purchased stove, consult a store or supplier about the characteristics of the device: sometimes the heated area of ​​the room exceeds the manufacturer’s declared one.

A lot of soot

The abundant amount of soot in the stove can be attributed to poor-quality kindling material or the frequent use of flaming liquids. In both cases, a change of tactics should be made: conifers are smoked, willow gives bitterness, ash quickly burns out. But it is better to use natural ignition.

Breathing hard

Of course, this problem may be associated with possible health contraindications, which should always be remembered when going to the bathhouse. But if there are none, then this is definitely a problem of improperly located ventilation.

The hot air of the steam room should go out into the hood (20 cm from the floor), and the ventilation hole should be located in the opposite wall of the dressing room, as high as possible.

If you doubt your abilities as a designer or have already made this mistake, you can use “forced ventilation” – the modern market offers us controlled climate control systems for bath rooms. However, you have to fork out: firstly, for the system itself, and secondly, for the competent installation of its elements.

Cold floor

Are your feet cold? The reason may be negligence in the ventilation of the bath underground. It is necessary to quickly dry the floor, eliminate condensation. In addition, it prevents drafts.

Re-laying the floor again is a difficult and time-consuming undertaking. However, another way can help – to lay out a U-shaped brick screen around the stove to keep heat longer.

By the way

According to building codes and regulations (SNiP), the following distances from the bath are recommended: to the fence – 1 m, to concrete buildings (our own and neighboring ones) – from 6 m, to the well – 8 m.But the bath sewer to the border with neighbors should be located on distance of at least 1 m.