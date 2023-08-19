FromCaroline Schaefer close

A mother is secretly filmed breastfeeding her baby on the beach. She discovered the video on the Internet the next day. Now the young woman reacts.

Munich – When mothers breastfeed their babies in public, it always causes discussions. During a Tui flight, for example, the staff recently forbade a mother from breastfeeding her child on the plane. Now Izabele Lomax has also been convicted of breastfeeding her baby on the beach. The young mother was secretly filmed and the video ended up on the Internet.

Mother breastfeeds baby on the beach: Video lands on the Internet – “I’m ashamed”

American Lomax was on vacation with her family. This included a long day at the beach. Since the baby gets hungry from time to time, it has to be breastfed. Apparently much to the annoyance of other beach visitors. Because a short time later, the video of the breastfeeding mother appeared on Facebook.

“I don’t judge women for breastfeeding their babies,” the caption read. “I am ashamed of women who breastfeed in public and have no respect for covering themselves and letting their breasts (including nipples) hang out for all to see.” The woman even had to cover her son’s eyes.

Secretly filmed breastfeeding: mother reacts angrily to video

The young mother now reacts to the post in a Tiktok video. “Imagine waking up, going to Facebook and discovering this video of you at the beach yesterday,” Lomex begins the video, visibly annoyed. The woman walked past her with her son several times. She didn’t say anything. “Not that I care or have stopped, instead she decided to post a video of me and my child on Facebook for the whole world to see.”

“What if you were told the only way to eat on the beach is covered with a towel,” Lomex countered. The original Facebook post has since been deleted.

Mother filmed while breastfeeding: “Feed your baby the way you want”

There was broad support and understanding of the mother’s anger from the Tiktok community. “Feed your baby what you want. You’re doing great,” commented one user. “I always tell people to put a shirt over their heads so they don’t see me. Or I’ll tell them to eat in the toilet,” wrote another. “I teach my boys that it’s amazing that moms can do this,” said another user.

But why is it still such a problem for many people that mothers breastfeed in public? “The problem is our Western double standard,” said Regine Gresens, a midwife from Hamburg pharmacy magazine. “Female breasts are seen primarily as a sex object for men. As a result, breastfeeding is also seen as a sexual act.” A woman from Austria was also insulted because she breastfed her child in a church. (cheese)

Rubric list image: © Screenshot Tiktok @izlomax; Assembly: IPPEN.MEDIA