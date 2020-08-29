A covertly recorded video causes renewed allegations against the US president. It shows a secret conversation with a celebrity lawyer.

In addition to his election campaign had to Donald Trump 2016 also with three complain employ. Him and the Trump University – which was actually not recognized as a university – was accused of cheating students. They’d paid between $ 1,495 and $ 34,995 for real estate seminars. Apparently, however, many of the lecturers had no real estate experience. Trump managed to postpone the process until after election day. Shortly after the election, Trump agreed to pay $ 25 million in order not to have to admit his guilt.

As part of the Process would have Trump made an affidavit on December 10, 2015. The hour-long hearing was by Video recorded. In contrast to a transcript, this was not published. The camera was switched on even during an interruption – what Trump* was apparently not noticed. She recorded a discussion between him and his lawyer Daniel Petrocelli. The recordings were recently Mother Jones leaked.

Donald Trump – confidential conversation with lawyer

In the total of 13 minutes Video boasted the US President * with threatening the Better Business Buerau in order to get a better rating. The NGO had the Trump University given a D rating, Trump wanted to get them to give them an A rating.

He also complained about the person responsible Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel. He suggested his lawyer Petrocelli intimidate the judge and use his supposed Latin American origins against him.

“What is with the Spanish thing“Said Trump * in the clip. What Trump meant by that is not clear. But months later, the President publicly attacked Curiel, calling him “a hater of Donald Trump“Which happens to be what we believe to be Mexican”. Because of the wall on the border between the United States and Mexico is the judge biased. However, Curiel was born in Indiana and is therefore a US citizen.

Donald Trump’s attorney asked Mother Jones to delete the video

Kind Cohen, the lead plaintiff in one of the class actions against the Trump University, read Mother Jones receive the recording. “I wanted to bring this out before the election so people could understand better, like Trump behaves behind the scenes, ”Cohen told Mother Jones. “Keeping calm all the time was frustrating for me, and I wish everyone had the chance Trumps* Behave the way I see it before choice 2016 did. With the 20/20 vision we now have the opportunity to discover his true nature and the gangster personality he is in this Video shows to understand better. “

Mother Jones contact the Lawyer Petrocelli and asked him a series of questions about the clip. The latter, however, sent a letter on behalf of president* Donald Trump and the Trump University and requested that Mother Jones “The video or article in this context is not published and that Video immediately deletes. “*Merkur.de and tz.de are part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

