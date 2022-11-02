While the world of gaming continues, day after day, to focus on customization, now Secretlab also faces this option with Sleeves: capable of changing the style of your chair without having to buy a new one every time, these “covers” will be called Secretlab Skins and they will adapt to your Secretlab chair so that you can change its style.

Just put them on over your chair – obviously taking them to the right size – and once closed it will allow you to give a new style to your Secretlab chair. To all this, there will also be the arrival of some in-game content, and obviously the convenience of having a double layer of fabric on the chair, which will make everything even softer.