Mexico City.- The Welfare Secretariat informed that, during the month of March, two bimonthly periods of social programsWhat scholarships for students, pensions elderly people with disabilities and Sowing Life.

During La Mañanera, Ariadna Montiel Reyes, head of the Welfare Secretariat, reported on the adaptations that the social programs will have according to the following electoral process that Mexico will experience.

In this sense, the payment of scholarships and pensions will be advanced two two-month periods in the entities where voting will be held on the first Sunday of June.

Ariadna Montiel reported that the majority of the corresponding amount of the social programs for the first two months of 2022. It will be at the beginning of March when the beneficiaries have the payment of two two months, obtaining a total of:

Seniors: 7 thousand 700 pesos in March

People with disabilities: 5 thousand 600 pesos in March

Boys and girls: 3,200 pesos in March.

As of the month of July, the passage of the social programs will be regularized, once the election ban, being bimonthly payments again; that is, the advance payment covers the two-month periods of March-April and May-June.

The Sowing Life programwill continue with his monthly payment of 5 thousand pesos.

The states in electoral ban are: Aguascalientes, Durango, Oaxaca, Hidalgo, Quintana Roo and Tamaulipas, where a new state governor will be voted on.

scholarship payment

On the other hand, the agency reported on the payment schedule in the Benito Juárez Welfare Scholarships to students, where payments will be made as follows:

The Government of Mexico endorsed its commitment to continue advancing in the social programs promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.