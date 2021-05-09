Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The great companion Abu Ubaidah bin Al-Jarrah, one of the ten missionaries of Paradise, is Abu Ubaidah Amer bin Abdullah bin Jarrah Al-Fihri Al-Qurashi, may God be pleased with him, Abu Ubaidah, may God be pleased with him, hastened to Islam in his early days to be one of the first former, and in the hadith that the Messenger of God, peace and blessings be upon him He said, “Every nation has an honest, and the trustworthy of this nation, Abu Ubaidah ibn al-Jarrah.” This is the testimony of our master, the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, to Abu Ubaidah.

He embraced Islam and he is one of the former in Islam, and he carries in his heart the faithfulness of religion, and for that, we find that he, may God be pleased with him, endures hardships and appears from the skin and courage that makes him worthy of the title of Secretary of the Ummah for his carrying of trust in the best way, so we find him leaving his homeland Mecca with immigrants to protect his religion from Harming the infidels of Quraysh, then leaving his homeland for the second time to Madinah, in compliance with the order of the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him and his family, to immigrate. The Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, in the Battle of Uhud until two rings of Al-Mughfar (the helmet that protect the head) entered his cheek, so Abu Ubaidah took one of the two rings of al-Mughfar with his teeth, and he removed it, and he fell to the ground and his front teeth fell with him, then he took the other ring with another year and fell off! .

Our master Abu Ubaidah bin Al-Jarrah, may God be pleased with him, continued his covenant with the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him and his family, as trustworthy of religion, standing by the command of God and His Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him and his family. Sham, so he walked among the people with justice and was a humble ascetic, so that our master Umar, may God be pleased with him, visited him one day. He said to Abu Ubaidah: “Go with us to your home.” He said: “What do you do with me? You only want to cry for me! ”Then he entered and saw nothing. He said:“ Where are your belongings? I do not see anything but filo (matted wool) and a plate (the food bowl) and a shanah (the leather bag), and you are a prince, do you have food? ”So Abu Ubaidah rose to Jawna (a bowl that resembles a basket or a jar in which bread is placed), and he took slices from it, and Omar Razi cried Allah, on his behalf, Abu Ubaidah said to him: “I told you: You will cry for me, O Commander of the Faithful, but a little one is enough!”