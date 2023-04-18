Maximum tension lives around the broken relationship between Atlético Nacional and the barra brava Los del Sur due to the team’s decision to cut benefits for the ‘barristas’.

Last Sunday the bar starred in serious excesses at the Atanasio Girardot, days after it entered into a ‘war’ with the leadership, forcing the game against América to be postponed.

After this episode, the local authorities closed the doors of Atanasio to the team, so they must play his Copa Libertadores match this Thursday against Melgar in Barranquilla.

One of the officials who has been very active on the subject is the Secretary of the Government of Medellín, Juan Pablo Ramirezwho in the first instance attacked Nacional for his decision with the bar, arguing that the club turned a “deaf ear” towards the fans.

Ramírez’s trill to democratize football

The Esmad and the Police were in charge of breaking up the riots. See also Cabal and Farah: date, time and rivals of the Colombians in Australia

The secretary now left a trill on his Twitter account in which he revives the president’s old proposal Gustavo Petro to democratize football.

On some occasion Petro traveled to Barranquilla and sent a message to Alexander Char, in which he invited him to analyze his idea.

“I propose to you, Char, that soccer fans have a percentage of ownership of professional soccer teams through the bars. (…) How are you? Let’s democratize soccer,” Petro said at the time.

Now Ramírez picks up the initiative and offers to promote it: “President @petrogustavo I humbly and respectfully offer myself to work to make this proposal a reality”.

After the scandal in Medellín, an old photo of Ramírez became a trend, in the middle of the Atlético Nacional bars.

Regarding that image, discussed on social networks, Ramírez said in a chat with Blu Radio: “At that time we were doing articulated work with the city.”

“I do not belong to the Los del Sur bar, I identify myself as a fan, just as the mayor is too.”

“I have gone to soccer, I have not gone to barrasbravas, I am a fan of Nacional by tradition,” he said.

“I am not a barista nor was I part of the acts of violence,” he said.

